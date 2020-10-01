John Brendan Cunningham



Naples - John Brendan Cunningham passed away October 1, 2020 in Naples, FL.



Born in County Antrim, Northern Ireland in 1945, to John Cunningham and Bridget O'Boyle Cunningham, Brendan came to the United States as a young child, growing up and going to school in Port Washington, Long Island. He excelled in football, basketball and baseball and played in the Continental Football League for the Roanoke Buckskins, a farm team for the Washington Redskins. After working for the federal government for 18 years, he moved to Naples, FL where he opened a very successful insurance company, Insurecare of Naples.



His love of golf led Brendan to become the official voice of the PGA of America Seniors Tour and then on to the Champions Tour. He was a tee announcer for the Shark Shootout for 18 years and was the official starter for the South Florida PGA , who honored and recognized him for his volunteer work and for promoting the game of golf by inducting him into the South Florida PGA Hall of Fame in 2018. Additionally, he was the voice of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf for over 11 years and worked at the LPGA tournaments and with PGA Junior Golf. He absolutely loved working with "his kids" in the First Tee program.



In 1997 Brendan played in the British Senior Open at Royal Port Rush, Northern Ireland, and he was club champion at Countryside Golf and Country Club in Naples, FL where he holds the course record. In addition to his most coveted Hall of Fame Award, he was also presented the Henry B. Watkins Award for volunteerism in 2006 and 2017, and the PGA of South Florida Distinguished Service Award in 2016.



Throughout his 17 year struggle with cancer, he and the "love of his life", Ellie, traveled the world and played many rounds of golf with professional and personal friends. He had several eagles and albatrosses, but never could come up with that elusive hole-in-one. His personality was "bigger than life", and he lived...oh how he lived.



Along with Ellie, Brendan is survived by his sisters Margaret of Palm Coast, Kathleen of NY, brother Thomas of Savannah, nephews Ryan and Liam, and many cousins, aunts and family in Northern Ireland. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Patrick.



Donations in Brendan's honor may be made to the First Tee of Naples, 1370 Creekside Blvd., Naples, FL 34108.









