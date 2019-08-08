Services
Shepherd of the Glades Church
6020 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd
Naples, FL 34113
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Brough


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Brough Obituary
John Brough

Naples - John Andrew Brough of Naples died August 2nd in Naples, FL. Andy was born March 2, 1932 in Hanover , PA. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1954 and served his country in the U S Air Force where he attained the rank of Captain. In 2000, Andy retired as President of the Schmuck Lumber Company in Hanover, PA.

In Hanover he was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and the Hanover Country Club. In Naples he was a member of the Royal Palm Golf Club and attended Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church. Andy was a devoted Father, Husband, and Friend. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug 22nd, at 11 am at the Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church, Naples FL.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.