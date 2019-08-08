|
John Brough
Naples - John Andrew Brough of Naples died August 2nd in Naples, FL. Andy was born March 2, 1932 in Hanover , PA. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1954 and served his country in the U S Air Force where he attained the rank of Captain. In 2000, Andy retired as President of the Schmuck Lumber Company in Hanover, PA.
In Hanover he was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and the Hanover Country Club. In Naples he was a member of the Royal Palm Golf Club and attended Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church. Andy was a devoted Father, Husband, and Friend. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug 22nd, at 11 am at the Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church, Naples FL.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019