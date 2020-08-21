John C. Mills
Bonita Springs - John C. Mills, age 84, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 while residing in Bonita Springs, Florida. He was born in the Bronx, NY and was the older of two children. He married his wife Eileen in October of 1960 and started their life together in Flushing, Queens. After earning a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Business from Manhattan College he began working at IBM International for 25 years. At age 44, he received a calling to teach students with special needs. He furthered his education by earning Master's degrees in Special Education and School Administration and Supervision from the College of New Rochelle. His competitive athleticism was demonstrated in his involvement as a dedicated teacher and coach for his own children and students.
John leaves behind his recently deceased wife Eileen, sister AnnMarie Desmond, his 3 children, John C. Mills, Jr., Susan Anderson, Laura Mills and his 2 grandchildren, Peter and Matthew.
John was embraced by everyone he met as a loving, compassionate and comedic individual who will be emulated in the years to come.
A private ceremony has been planned for immediate family. Donations can be made to the loving and caring facility, Hope Hospice, located at 27200 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, FL, 34135.
For additional information please visit www.HodgesNaplesMG.com