John Carter
Georgetown, Ontario & Naples, - On October 29th, 2019, following a bountiful life, John Carter of Georgetown, Ontario and Naples, Florida has passed away.
A graduate of Ridley College and the HBA programme of Western University (class of 1965). In his professional life, he was most proud of his years as the Treasurer of Monsanto Canada where his financial wizardry led to Treasury providing a profit contribution in a couple of years rivalling that of the larger business.
John could be a blithe spirit who also understood the importance of being earnest, both on the boards and on the board with the Georgetown Little Theatre. John took particular pride in helping to lead the rebuilding efforts after a terrible fire destroyed their rehearsal space. He also took great joy in performances with the Naples Players.
But John's true calling was as patriarch and master of ceremonies to his "hyperextended" family and network of friends. His capacious nature and generosity were as large as his famous bear hugs. John is predeceased by his siblings Tom Carter and Elizabeth Macpherson, his first wife Margaret Rutherford and their gentle giant of a son Jason, and his beloved wife Ruth Hustwayte. His memory as a father, friend, and mentor is kept by Jason's sister Jill Farrington and her husband Drew; sons Ken, Bill, and, John Marchant and their spouses Lorraine, Matt Fentiman, and Andrea; his "adopted" kids Lori and Olivier Gysel; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. John will be painfully missed by his current partner in Love, life, and golf, Nancy McIntyre and her children Sherri and Mark and their 5 kids - JC was grampa to them as well. He'll be fondly missed by all his friends at the North Halton Golf Club; on the condo board at the Pines in Naples where some considered him a founder of the community; at the Gallery at Bennet Centre in Georgetown where he acted as an advisor to the board.
Everywhere JC went was a party, we'll all miss the infamous "King of Norway".
Donations in John's memory may be made to his favorite charity, the Georgetown Hospital Foundation. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019