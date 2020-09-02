1/
John D. Frankis Sr.
John D. Frankis Sr.

Naples - On August 29, 2020, John D. Frankis Sr. of Naples, FL. passed from this earth to be with his Lord Jesus at the age of 92. John leaves behind four children: John Jr., Debbee, Brad, and Marty; their spouses Rita (John), Steve Felter (Debbee), and Lori (Marty), 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. John was preceded in death by his wife of 53 yrs Ruth (Bowers) Frankis, and brothers George and Robert.

John was a native of NY state and had a long career in real estate, rental properties and investments.

Visitation: 9:00-11:00 AM, Memorial Service: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Both will be held at the Fuller Funeral Home Located at 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, Florida 34112. A live stream broadcast of the Memorial Service will be available at the following website: https://www.fullernaples.com/tributes/John-Frankis.

Cards and Condolences can be sent to the Frankis Family in care of Fuller Funeral Home at the above address. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the David Lawrence Center, Web Address: https://davidlawrencecenter.org/ or a charity of your choice.

For more information, and a complete version of this obituary, please contact the Fuller Funeral Home at 239-417-5000 or visit their website at fullernaples.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
