John E. "Bud" Gross
Bonita Springs - Bud Gross, formerly of Wauwatosa and Mequon, Wisconsin, passed away on September 27th in Bonita Springs, FL. He will be greatly missed by his wife Joan (nee Amato), his children Sue (Tim) Kelley and Scott (Laurie) Gross, stepchildren Diane (Tom) Taylor, Brian (Greg Robbins) Burden, Mary (Chris Bieber) O'Brien, and Elizabeth (Kent) Stemper. He is also survived by grandchildren Madeline, Joe and Sean Kelley; Jack, Curt and Carol Gross; and step grandchildren Chad (Emily) Taylor, Lindsey (Matt) Rulis, Corey O'Brien; Kyle, Eric and Andy Stemper. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren as well. Bud is pre-deceased by his parents William and Mildred, brothers Bill and Jim, and first wife Carol (nee Tyler).
Bud grew up in Milwaukee near Washington Park. He graduated from Marquette University High School and Marquette University. He married Carol Tyler in 1960 and they raised their children in Wauwatosa where they were members of St. Bernard's Parish. Bud spent most of his career at Broan Mfg. in Hartford, WI as Vice-President for Human Resources. After the death of Carol, he married Joan Burden in 1985. They travelled extensively together internationally, and eventually moved to Bonita Springs, Florida where he could soak up rays more readily than in Wisconsin. Bud & Joan made many friends and enjoyed taking in concerts and musicals. He found great fulfillment as a volunteer with several non-profit organizations in the area.
Bud was respected throughout his life as a hard worker, someone who valued a sense of humor, and as a generous friend to many; he was also known as a man of few words. Bud remained a fan of all Marquette and Wisconsin sports teams, proudly flying the appropriate team's flag after special games. Especially in his younger years, he sure loved to play practical jokes and he sure loved to throw a big party.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Spring Run Charitable Foundation, 9501 Spring Run Blvd., Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019