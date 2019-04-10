John E. "Jack" Pittman, Sr.



Naples, FL



John Edward "Jack" Pittman, Sr., died April 7, 2019 in Naples, FL. He had been a resident the past 21 years. Jack was born in South Boston, MA and attended Northeastern University. He served in the U S Coast Guard from 1952 to 1956. Jack worked as an electrical engineer for Bell labs and later New England Telephone. He enjoyed woodworking and was a very good handyman especially with electrical issues.



His family was important to him and spending time with family and friends on Sagamore Beach were cherished memories. He is survived by his children, John E. (Laura) Pittman II of Ashland, MA, Steven V. (Caryn) Pittman of Upton, MA, and Lisa M. ( David) Dawe of Oriental, NC. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, a sister Betty Sullivan of North Dartmouth, MA, and his brothers, Don, Bill, and Bob Pittman all of Naples. He was preceded in death by Jeana in 2018 and by a brother James Joseph Pittman, Jr.



A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, April 12 at 10:00am at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. The



family will receive friends on Thursday from 11am until 1pm at



Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, and again Friday morning from 8:30am until 9:30am. Donations in his memory may be made to the s Project. org, or the of Florida, 1040 Woodcock Road, Suite 119, Orlando, FL 32803.



