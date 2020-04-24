|
John Edward Prout, Jr.
Marco Island - John Edward Prout Jr., 76, of Marco Island, FL and Tellico Plains, TN passed away surrounded by his family on April 20th, 2020. He is predeceased by his loving wife Katy, son John, and his parents John and Edna. He is survived by his children: daughter Cheryl Prout Michaud (Roland), daughter Cynthia Prout Pierce (Joel), son John Prout (Diane), son Jim Prout (Tammy), his 9 beautiful and loved grandchildren Ryan, Morgan, Matthew, Shane, JR, Julie, Jessica, Savannah and Faith (Austin) and two great-grandchildren Violet and Willow. He is also survived by his sister Delores whom he loved, cherished and greatly appreciated and a niece Tanya (Greg) and children, his nephew Paul and daughter, cousins and many wonderful friends. He is also survived by and will truly be missed by his two Golden Retrievers, Peyton and Vanity.
John, a Master Plumber, was born in Washington, DC on May 28th, 1943. Upon moving to Freeport, Bahamas in the late 60's, it was there that he met, fell in love and married his best friend and life's partner Katy.
John and Katy purchased Curcie Brother's Plumbing in Freeport in the early 70's and then headed to the States in 1974 to start a life on beautiful Marco Island. They purchased and both managed Tahitian Garden apartments on Marco Island from 1976 -1985. In 1980 the phrase "Don't Prout, Call Prout" was created and together, they started and took great pride in their company Prout's Plumbing. It was one of their greatest accomplishments together. Cynthia Prout Pierce and Joel Pierce are honored to continue to own and operate Prout's Plumbing.
In 2003 John and Katy discovered a small rural town in Tellico Plains, in the mountains of East TN, abutting up to The Cherokee National Forest. It was then that they purchased and started to develop a family compound for all to enjoy. John enjoyed his projects working along with Wayne and Jason Parrott and his former employee from Prout's Plumbing Mike Lynch. Friends came from near and far to visit and to admire what they had created. After Katy passed, John had a vision to continue to build up his land for his family. He built cabins, planted trees and flowers, blueberries and grapes. He made ponds stocked with fish and ducks. He made trails and trails in nature and loved to watch his family and dogs run and play together. He enjoyed his daily cart rides around the property with his dogs by his side. "Dogs in the front, People in the back;" he wouldn't have it any other way!
John loved fishing, boating, traveling in his RV and Nascar. He had a passion for fast cars and loved owning them. To know him was to love him! John was loyal, honest, hardworking. He was kind, generous and helpful to all and he had the absolute best sense of humor! John's friends called him "Prout," and everyone that knew him has a story, or two that they could share about him. His stories and Legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all that knew and loved him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to:
Marco Island Historical Society
180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, Fl 34145
themihs.org
OR:
The Arbor Day Foundation
211 N. 12th Street
Lincoln, NE 68508
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020