John F. (Jack) McManus
Naples - Jack was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He had been a Naples resident since 1992. Jack, while in Cleveland, was president of Romanis and Associates. Prior to that he owned and operated Parma Transmission and Automotive Sales and Service. Jack was a certified Master Flight Instructor. He was named Flight Instructor of the Year in 2000. He had 13,000 flying hours and an other 3,000 as instructor. Jack had been a captain with the Civil Air Patrol and a member of The Quiet Birdmen, Naples Hanger. His boundless energy for flying and life will continue to be with us. We hope the flame of his enthusiasm will continue to burn as brightly. Jack is survived by his loving wife Shari, son Tod McManus, and daughter, Lisa. A private service was held.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 8 to May 11, 2020