Services
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Resources
More Obituaries for John McManus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. (Jack) McManus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. (Jack) McManus Obituary
John F. (Jack) McManus

Naples - Jack was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He had been a Naples resident since 1992. Jack, while in Cleveland, was president of Romanis and Associates. Prior to that he owned and operated Parma Transmission and Automotive Sales and Service. Jack was a certified Master Flight Instructor. He was named Flight Instructor of the Year in 2000. He had 13,000 flying hours and an other 3,000 as instructor. Jack had been a captain with the Civil Air Patrol and a member of The Quiet Birdmen, Naples Hanger. His boundless energy for flying and life will continue to be with us. We hope the flame of his enthusiasm will continue to burn as brightly. Jack is survived by his loving wife Shari, son Tod McManus, and daughter, Lisa. A private service was held.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 8 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -