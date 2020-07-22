John Francis Bingham



APRIL 4, 1939 - JULY 14, 2020



John grew up in Brighton Park, IL with 15 siblings to Thomas Bingham and Lorene Regan. He was a very proud alumni of De la Salle Institute in Chicago and graduated 1957.



He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carmen Rivera Bingham, son, Edward Dorta (Sharon) and daughter, Carmen Dorta. Also many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



He started in the mail room at Ryerson Steel Chicago and was Claim Department Manager, Credit Union Manager, retiring after over 30 years.



A member of San Marco Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus of San Marco Council #6344.



In younger years John was an avid hunter, golfer and sports Superstar. He was a Chicago White Sox fan and definitely NOT a Chicago BEAR fan. He loved Shark Tank and The Golden Girls.



He was loved by all and he accepted all. A man that took pride in other people being happy and was always there when you needed a helping hand. He loved parties at the Oak Lawn house and enjoyed bringing everyone together. He was always fun and very patient, except while driving, refusing your suggestions on directions.



His kind-hearted soul and easy going nature will be truly missed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store