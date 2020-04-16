|
John Francis ( Frank) Serr
Naples - John Francis (Frank) Serr, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida with his wife Katy at his side after a 7-year battle with Parkinson's disease.
Frank was born on December 16, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Marquette University in 1960 with a degree in electrical engineering. He then completed OCS and served as LT in the US Navy for 4 years before moving to Rochester, NY, to start a family and career. He was president of Application Specialists where he was a manufacturer's representative for 35 years. He and his wife retired to Naples, Florida.
An active man, Frank enjoyed running, racket sports and golf. A long time member of Locust Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY, Frank was known as a good natured yet highly competitive golfer.
Frank will be well remembered for his selflessness and warm smile. His enthusiasm and positive attitude brightened the lives of all who knew him. He believed in public service and his contributions to his church and community were many. This included Habitat for Humanity and tutoring at Immokalee Elementary School and Grace Place.
Frank is survived by his wife Catharine (Katy), son John Serr (Nancy), Buffalo, NY, daughters Betsy Early (Keith), Portland, OR, Hilary Serr, San Antonio, TX, step children Karen Jacobson, Fort Myers, FL, and Matt Jacobson (Sandy), Kohler, WI and 7 grandchildren who treasured him. He is also survived by 5 siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions in his name can be made to: Parkinson's Association of Southwest Florida ,575 Northbrook Plaza Drive, Building 500, Suite 301, Naples, Florida 34119, Avow Hospice 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL, 34105 or a . A memorial service will be held at a later date in Rochester, New York.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020