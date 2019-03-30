Resources
1944 - 2019
John Francis Threlkeld

Naples, FL and WV

John Francis Threlkeld, 74, a US Navy Veteran, passed away March 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

"Big" John, as he was known by many, was a true native of Florida, born in Miami FL, Sept. 16, 1944 and spent much of his life in Southwest Florida before moving to WV. John leaves behind his wife Margie, his family, and many friends, who will miss John's rare sense of humor and homespun wit. John was preceded in death by his parents Polk and Frances "Boo" Threlkeld.

A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date and time.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019
