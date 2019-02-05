|
|
John (Jack) H. Grunewald
Naples, FL
John (Jack) H. Grunewald, 82, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1936 in St. Croix Falls, WI. Jack was raised in rural Minnesota where he graduated from
Braham High School in 1954. He attended St. Cloud State University where he received his Bachelors Degree in
Business prior to earning a Masters Degree at The University of Minnesota. Jack met Jan, the love of his life while attending St. Cloud State
University and were married in 1958. After graduating
college Jack began his career as a Controller for
several years before becoming the CFO at Pentair Inc. from
1977-1993. After leaving Pentair he continued working as a CFO for Polaris Industries until retiring in 1997, and
continued to serve on several Corporate Boards for the duration of his life.
Jack and Jan loved traveling together visiting over 120 countries around the world. Jack was an excellent self taught golfer, and enjoyed golfing with friends and family both in Minnesota and while residing in Florida. He was an avid reader especially enjoying biographies, history, and politics. He loved this country and proudly served as a weapons instructor in The Army National Guard for eight years.
Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jan Grunewald; two children, Lynn (Peter) Magnuson and Jonathan (Cathy) Grunewald; two granddaughters, Courtney (Riley) Filipovich and Alyse Grunewald; and a nephew, Steven Grunewald. He is preceded in death by parents, John and Edna Grunewald; and his brother, George Grunewald.
An Entombment Service will take place at 2pm on
Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life from 3pm-5pm at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens (525 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108).
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's name to RISE Inc. (www.rise.org) or to New Horizons of Southwest Florida (www.newhorizonsofswfl.org).
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019