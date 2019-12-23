|
|
John H. Kinney, Jr.
Naples - John H. Kinney, Jr., age 76 of Naples, passed away on December 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, E Thi Kinney; children, Sharon Kinney and Patrick L. Kinney, Sr. (Lorri); step-children, Michelle Nguyen, Todd Nguyen, Loc Nguyen, and Tai Nguyen; grandchildren, Courtney Tracey (Tyler), Patrick Kinney, Jr., and Darian Kinney; great-grandchildren, Kendall Tracey and Hayden Tracey; and his beloved Sheltie, Ginger. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Naples Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019