Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
5071 Eden Ave
Edina, MN
John Harold Ramstead

John Harold Ramstead Obituary
John Harold Ramstead

Edina, MN - Age 92, of Edina, MN, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, February 28, 2020. John was known for his sharp intellect, compassionate nature, love of his family, Church and music. John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and source of inspiration to many. Graduate of Edison High School '44; and William Mitchell College of Law '56. US Navy and WWII veteran. A trial attorney for over fifty years. Member of the Knights of Columbus & St. William's Church in Naples, FL. Preceded in death by parents, John & Laura; and sister, Jean Sanderson. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rosalie; sons, Nick Bryant & John (Donna); daughter, Anne-Marie; grandchildren; Annie, Grace and Lily Sullivan and John, Micheal and Matthew Ramstead; and great-grandson, AJ Ramstead. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 20th at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church (5071 Eden Ave, Edina, MN 55436 ). Inurnment Sunset Cemetery. The family kindly requests memorial donations be made in John's name to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Advancing Our Mission Campaign-Rectory Fund (5071 Eden Ave, Edina, MN).
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
