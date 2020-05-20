|
|
John "Jack" Howard Barter, 86, of Marco Island, FL and West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. Jack, also known by his grandchildren as "Popeye," was born March 1,1934 in San Mateo, CA to John Lewis Barter and Amelia Grace (Christie) Barter. His family moved from California to West Hartford, CT and Jack remained in West Hartford to raise his own family. Jack attended Avon Old Farms School, graduated from Kingswood School and continued his studies at Trinity College, graduating in 1956. While at Trinity he was a founding member of the Connecticut Alpha Chapter of Phi Kappa Psi and the Collegiate Sound. Jack was always an active member of the YMCA as a counselor. He had a great love for the outdoors: camping, biking, boating and canoe trips. He started the Woodridge Sailing Club and his life-long passion for sailing led to racing Sunfish Sailboats internationally. After graduating college, Jack started his own insurance agency, John H. Barter Associates in West Hartford and eventually added The Alarm Company to his business. During these years, he was a member of the Professional Insurance Agents and served as president of the Connecticut region. While raising his family in West Hartford, he purchased a cottage in Otis, MA on an island on Big Pond that he and his family enjoyed over the next 50 years. During that time he acquired an Amphicar that became legendary around the lake. He was involved in many island and lake associations and once again continued his love of sailing with his children in the lake's sailing program. Jack and Betty were active members of the Blandford Country Club for over 45 years. Jack was also an avid skier and a member of the National Ski Patrol and continued to ski well into his late 70's. After retiring, Jack and Betty moved to Marco Island, FL where he continued to boat and was Vice Commodore of the Marco Bay Yacht Club. He is survived by his loving wife Betty Ann (Robideau) of 52 years, his 5 children, Linda Hatch (Barter), Robin Lane (Barter), Jeff Barter, John Barter, and Christie Ruel (Barter), 12 beautiful grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter. He also leaves his sister Mary Armstrong and nephew Dr. James Armstrong of California. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Bertha "Nanny" Head. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Christie Barter and his niece Nancy Armstrong. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and the nicest friend to more people than can be counted. Business owner, homebuilder, sailer, skier, golfer, and card player. From sunup to sun down, he never stopped. What a wonderful life he shared with all of us! Sail on, Popeye. Please visit hodgesjosberger.com for service updates, donations and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 20 to May 26, 2020