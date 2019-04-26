|
|
John Joseph Dardzinski
DeLand, FL
John Joseph Dardzinski, 69. Lumberjack, math teacher, floorist. Passed away at his home in DeLand, Florida, on April 14. Survived by his beloved wife, Mary Carol Brown; loving daughters, Anna Watson, Helen Dardzinski, and Kelly (Larry) Cosentino; cherished sister, Janice (Tony) Thomas; adored niece, Katie Thomas; lifelong friends Daniel Helton and Dan E Lee, and former wives Barbara Gaetzi, who made his life possible, and Susan Koernke, who will never forget him. He was more unique than most. Service to be held at St. Cyprian Church in Riverview, Michigan. Donations in his memory may be made to the Coalition of Immokalee Workers.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019