John Joseph Hennessey
Naples - A resident of Naples, Florida, died on March 18, 2020. He was 88 years old. Mr Hennessey was born on October 1, 1931 in Chicago, IL. Jack graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana with B.S. degree in bacteriology and a minor in chemistry. He joined the marine corps and was stationed at Oceanside, CA. After service he took a position with Commercial Solvents Corp in Chicago. In 1957 he married his longtime sweetheart, Audrey Lenehan and was transferred to New York City where he continued his career. Mr. Hennessey retired from Nova Corp. of Alberta, Canada as VP General Manager and Chief Executive Officer. He is survived by his children John M. Hennessey of Stamford, CT, Mary T. Brennan(Jeffrey) of Winston Salem, N.C. and James P. Hennessey (Mary P.) of Fairfield, CT. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Jeffrey P. Brennan, Jessica Brennan, Johanna Brennan, David S. Hennessey (Liz), Matthew Hennessey (Rose) and Michael Hennessey. Donations can be made to AVOW Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL. 34105. Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Tr. N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020