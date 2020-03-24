Services
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hennessey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Hennessey


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph Hennessey Obituary
John Joseph Hennessey

Naples - A resident of Naples, Florida, died on March 18, 2020. He was 88 years old. Mr Hennessey was born on October 1, 1931 in Chicago, IL. Jack graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana with B.S. degree in bacteriology and a minor in chemistry. He joined the marine corps and was stationed at Oceanside, CA. After service he took a position with Commercial Solvents Corp in Chicago. In 1957 he married his longtime sweetheart, Audrey Lenehan and was transferred to New York City where he continued his career. Mr. Hennessey retired from Nova Corp. of Alberta, Canada as VP General Manager and Chief Executive Officer. He is survived by his children John M. Hennessey of Stamford, CT, Mary T. Brennan(Jeffrey) of Winston Salem, N.C. and James P. Hennessey (Mary P.) of Fairfield, CT. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Jeffrey P. Brennan, Jessica Brennan, Johanna Brennan, David S. Hennessey (Liz), Matthew Hennessey (Rose) and Michael Hennessey. Donations can be made to AVOW Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL. 34105. Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Tr. N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -