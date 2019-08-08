|
John Joseph Hudak
Naples - John Joseph Hudak, age 92, passed peacefully at Brookdale North in Naples, Florida, on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Born July 2, 1927, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, he lived in Mt. Laurel NJ, before settling in Naples in 1998 to be close to his children and their families. John served in World War II on the USS Iowa for the United States Navy. He graduated with an engineering degree from Newark College of Engineering (NJIT) culminating his career at Rohm & Haas as a Plexiglas extrusions expert retiring in 1990. John was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, serving for 69 years. John was dedicated in prayer to many Saints, especially St. Odilia, the Patron Saint of the eyes, St. Padre Pio, and Blessed Fr. McGivney.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Eileen Phillips (Hudak) and Kathleen (Hudak) and Jeff Meyerson and grandchildren, Jeffrey, Sarah, Reed, Abby, Keith, and Katie. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, and their son, Jay.
John and his family were very grateful for his relationships with various residents and dedicated staff members at Brookdale, which was his home for 9 years.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 12pm, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue North, Naples, FL 34108. Interment will be held at The Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum in Colonia, NJ, on August 24, 2019 at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Lokota children at the St. Joseph's Indian School, a charity dear to his heart. PO Box 326, Chamberlain, South Dakota, 57326, stjo.org
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019