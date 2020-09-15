John J. Schmidt, age 92, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle died on August 23, 2020 in Naples, Florida. Born January 13, 1928 to William and Mildred (Petrone) Schmidt, John grew up in a diverse neighborhood on the Near Northwest side of Chicago. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Army, proudly serving with the 86th Infantry. Originally planning a medical career, he received his B.S. in zoology from DePaul University of Chicago, and attended several semesters at the Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University. Financial and family hardships diverted John's path from medicine to law. He worked as a full-time claims adjuster and trial investigator while completing a Juris Doctor from Loyola University of Chicago in 1955. That same year John married his life-long partner, Gail Betty Bormann, also from Chicago. He began a successful 32-year career with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Company starting as a trial attorney in 1955. During his exemplary legal career, John served as president of the National Association of Railroad Trial Counsel and the Illinois Defense Counsel. He was appointed assistant vice president Executive Department of the Railway Company in 1969, vice president of Santa Fe Industries, Inc. in 1970, executive vice president in 1973 and president in 1978. He was chairman and CEO of Santa Fe Southern Pacific Corporation from 1983 to 1987. John became an avid runner in his 40's, completing his first marathon in 1982. He inspired the formation of a Santa Fe running team, frequently training along Chicago's lakeshore. Later in life, John and his wife Gail spent many memorable years on Marco Island, Florida enjoying tennis, boating, fishing, and the abundant wildlife and natural surroundings. John was a man of strong principles and deep Catholic faith dedicated to his family. As a life-long learner he pursued numerous interests with his tenacious spirit and visionary ideas. Predeceasing John were his brother Henry, his mother Mildred Petrone, his father William Schmidt, and his sister Adeline Capaccio. Surviving John is his wife of 64 years, Gail, daughters Cathleen, Karen and Linda, seven grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. John was laid to rest at San Marco Catholic Church Memorial Garden in a private ceremony on Marco Island, Florida.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store