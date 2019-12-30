Services
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
3107 Davis Boulevard
Naples, FL 34104





John Koenig Obituary


Naples - John G. Koenig, 49 of Naples, FL, passed away suddenly on December 26, 2019. John was born and raised in Union, NJ before moving to Florida 14 years ago. He was General Manager of the We Roll Tobacco Emporium in Naples. John was the son of the late Gustave Koenig and is survived by his beloved mother Joan, son Matthew (Lena), wife Michelle, sisters Ellen Koenig (Barbara) and Karen Pennington (David), brother William and two nephews Nicholas and Colin Pennington. Family and friends are invited to gather and remember John on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 from 11am - 1pm at the Naples Funeral Home, 3107 Davis Blvd. Naples, FL. No flowers, please. Donations in John's name to the American Kidney Fund or would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -