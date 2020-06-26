John Kuryea
Naples, Florida - The family of John Kuryea sadly announces his peaceful passing on June 23, 2020 at the age of 84. John leaves behind and will be missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara Kuryea; daughter, Kim Kuryea, son-in-law, Steve Martin, his grandson and "pride & joy", Cole Jacob Martin; sisters-in-law, Josephine Marr and Dee Tighe, and her husband, Earle Guffey; brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Doris Goralski; niece and husband, Jenna and Keith Woodruff, and their three children.
John graduated from Pennsylvania Military College and served in the US Army. Upon completion of his service to our country, he earned a Masters Degree in Chemistry from Temple University. He went on to have a career as a public school educator for 35 years in Haverford Township, PA.
All who knew John will remember him as a kind, gentle and patient man who was a good listener and mentor to many. John enjoyed life in Naples, FL and summers in Ocean City, NJ with family and friends. His favorite pastime was handicapping thoroughbred horses, often studying their statistics for hours. In fact, he predicted the winner in the last race he watched from his hospital bed on June 20, the Belmont Stakes.
His wife, Barbara, and family would like to thank the Preferred Home Health nurses and Golden Age Home Health Agency aides who provided care for John at home.
A funeral mass for John will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue North, Naples, FL with internment to follow at the Memorial Garden. The funeral mass will be live-streamed at https://saintjohntheevangelist.com/events/online-funeral-mass
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Naples, Florida - The family of John Kuryea sadly announces his peaceful passing on June 23, 2020 at the age of 84. John leaves behind and will be missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara Kuryea; daughter, Kim Kuryea, son-in-law, Steve Martin, his grandson and "pride & joy", Cole Jacob Martin; sisters-in-law, Josephine Marr and Dee Tighe, and her husband, Earle Guffey; brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Doris Goralski; niece and husband, Jenna and Keith Woodruff, and their three children.
John graduated from Pennsylvania Military College and served in the US Army. Upon completion of his service to our country, he earned a Masters Degree in Chemistry from Temple University. He went on to have a career as a public school educator for 35 years in Haverford Township, PA.
All who knew John will remember him as a kind, gentle and patient man who was a good listener and mentor to many. John enjoyed life in Naples, FL and summers in Ocean City, NJ with family and friends. His favorite pastime was handicapping thoroughbred horses, often studying their statistics for hours. In fact, he predicted the winner in the last race he watched from his hospital bed on June 20, the Belmont Stakes.
His wife, Barbara, and family would like to thank the Preferred Home Health nurses and Golden Age Home Health Agency aides who provided care for John at home.
A funeral mass for John will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue North, Naples, FL with internment to follow at the Memorial Garden. The funeral mass will be live-streamed at https://saintjohntheevangelist.com/events/online-funeral-mass
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.