John Louis Calamaro
Naples - John Louis Calamaro went home to be with his Lord Jesus on March 30th. John was born in Hoboken New Jersey on November 13th 1927 and served in World War 2 at the age of 17. He married the love of his life Jackie in 1966 and soon after began a career as a lineman with the power company until he retired from the PUD in 1992. Following retirement John and Jackie moved to Naples Florida to enjoy the warm weather, he spent many days flying kites on the beach. John loved books and writing short stories, he enjoyed a good movie and listening to many musical artists. Of his many passions, spending time with and serving Jackie was his favorite. John joins his wife Jackie in heaven, he is survived by his son Ed, his wife Kari and their four children, and his daughter Lorrie, her husband Garth and their three children. Dad, We love you and miss you. Your journey is complete, may you rest in peace. You were right, "it is a good life". For online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2020