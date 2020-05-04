Services
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Lyman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Lyman Obituary
John "Jack" Lyman

Cambridge, MA & Naples - John "Jack" Lyman 79, passed away on April 20 in Naples, Florida. He was a longtime snowbird resident since 1993 of Falling Waters on Davis Boulevard. He was the beloved son of the late John E. Lyman, Sr. & Catherine Ryan Lyman. He was the partner and husband of John "Jack" Murphy. The brother of Harry Lyman & Margaret Milnes and the late Edward Lyman. Born & raised in Lowell, MA. For many years lived in Cambridge MA. He enjoyed life to the fullest and made the best by traveling around the world as a travel agent. Jack enjoyed Broadway and London Theater. He was a long time member of the Boston Prime Timers and the G.S.N of Naples, FL. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 4 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -