John Martin Eder, 96, died Monday November 18, 2019 at Shell Point in Fort Myers. Born in Huntington, NY, the son of Joseph and Anna Eder, he was the youngest of his siblings Lil, Helen, Joseph and Anne.
In the early 1930s, John's family moved from Huntington to Brooklyn, closer to his father's job as a baker. At Bushwick High School in Brooklyn, John met Dorothy Rafferty. He enlisted in the Air Force during World War II, training as a bombardier, then becoming a trainer himself, working with a top-secret bombsight over the deserts of Texas and California. Dorothy joined him, and in 1943 they married in Pasadena.
After the war they returned to Huntington where John worked as a printer and insurance agent while earning a Masters in education from Hofstra University. They moved south to Naples, in 1965. John became a fifth-grade teacher in the Collier County educational system, teaching at Lake Park Elementary, Avalon Elementary, and Tommie Barfield Elementary. He developed several pieces of land in Naples, as well as partnering in the Barbados Club, a townhouse complex in the Moorings. He designed and built almost single-handedly a three-story vacation home in the mountains of Jasper, Georgia, as well as designing the family's new home on Marco Island. He held a pilots license, and was a longtime boating enthusiast. John and Dorothy relocated to the Shell Point community in Ft. Myers in 2001. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy, and survived by his daughter Leslie Lahey, his sons Stephen Eder and John Eder Jr., five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019