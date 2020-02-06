Resources
John M. "Jack" Flynn

John M. "Jack" Flynn Obituary
John M. "Jack" Flynn

Naples - John M. "Jack" Flynn, chemical company executive, son of Helen Malley Flynn and Elmer Francis Flynn, passed on January 22, 2019. Jack was born on December 9, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated Valedictorian in 1947 from North Olmsted High School. He went on to pursue a B.S. (1951), a M.S. (1953) and a Ph.D. (1956) in chemical engineering from Case Western Reserve University. Jack went on to be an active member of the Case Western Alumni Association. He was also a major donor and fundraiser for the Engineering School at Case. Jack's belief in educational philanthropy was a very important part of his life.

Jack's professional career spanned 36.5 years with Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan. During his career, Jack worked management positions within the plastics and agricultural products departments. At the time of his retirement, Jack was Vice-President and General Manager of Dow Chemical North American Agricultural Products Department.

Jack married Barbara Ann Good in 1953. The marriage ended in divorce. Jack and Barbara had 7 children: Karen, Daniel, John, Michael, Thomas, Mark, and Patricia. Jack thoroughly enjoyed his 12 grandchildren (7 boys, 5 girls) and 7 great-grandchildren.

Upon retirement, Jack moved to Suttons Bay, Michigan in order to continue his love of the outdoors and boating with his family and friends. Jack later established residences in Jupiter and Naples, Florida. Jack became an avid snowbird.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
