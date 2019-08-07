|
John McNamara
Naples - On August 5, 2019, John F. McNamara, age 84, went home to be with the Lord. He was under the compassionate care of Avow Hospice of Naples, Florida. John was born to Raymond and Alice McNamara and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He was the youngest of five children: Mary, Alice, Raymond and Patrick.
John was an altar boy when he was young and attended parochial schools. With family names such as McNamara, Fitzgerald, O'Hara and Graham, there is no doubt the family was Irish. His siblings enjoyed trips to Ireland to trace their ancestry. John enjoyed his favorite pass time of golfing in Ireland, Scotland, and across the United States. He was also a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and was thrilled to see them win the World Series.
John played football, baseball, and basketball at Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago. He attended the University of Illinois and DePaul University and spent two years in the Army during the Korean conflict.
John met the love of his life, Judy, at a high school sock-hop. John and Judy celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in June, and have had a blessed and fruitful life together. John's lucrative career with McKesson and Amerisource-Bergen Drug Wholesale Companies led to 20 moves, many in their home state of Illinois.
John will be remembered lovingly for the close relationship he nurtured with his four children: Mike [Connie], Patti [Dave], Pam [Tim], and Julie [John]. John had a close relationship with each of his 12 grandchildren: Kelly [Josh], Danielle [Casey], Randi [Josh], Joey [Emily], Danielle, Jenny [Dan], Bridget [Dillon], Ellen, Riley, Stephen, Erin and Michael. He was beyond generous with his entire family, supplying school tuition, start-up help for new businesses, a place to live, a needed car and always an available loving ear. John and Judy made it a priority to bring the family together throughout the years despite being scattered in four different areas of the country. Memories of wonderful holidays, cabins, cruises, dude ranches, resorts and islands fill the hearts of the family as they remember Papa.
John was also generous to many in the greater community throughout the years, most recently in Naples with Youth Haven, Pregnancy Resource Center, NCH Hospital, Covenant Church of Naples and Grace Place. The McNamara Education Center was recently built at Grace Place and symbolizes beautifully John's faith and commitment to helping the less fortunate with hope through education.
John accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in 2006 and became a member of Covenant Church of Naples in 2017. John was a man of integrity. He was a faithful, loving, encouraging and fun husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather of 16 (all under the age of 8): Reece, Addison, Hunter, Warren, William, Rosie, Brooks, Jax, Mac, Tate, Logan, Max, Molly, Michael, Kirby and Patti Jean (and two more on the way). John will also be remembered by his brother Raymond, brother-in-law James DeBolt [Nancy] and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved and cared about greatly. HE WILL BE MISSED.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Covenant Church of Naples, 6926 Trail Blvd., Naples, Florida 34108.
Following the service, please join the family for a time of fellowship. Interment immediately following fellowship at Palm Royale Cemetery Mausoleum, 6780 Vanderbilt Beach Road Naples, Florida 34119.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to Avow Hospice of Naples, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida 34105. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019