Mr. John Michael Duffy
Waltham - Mr. John Michael Duffy, of Waltham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 at 83 years old.
Born on July 26th, 1936 to the late Lawrence Joseph Duffy and Alice B. (Quirk) Duffy, John was raised in Waltham. He graduated from Waltham High School and proceeded to join the U.S. Navy and served on 3 different aircraft carriers, The Intrepid, Midway and Coral Sea. After his Naval Service ended, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann (McGarry) Duffy, and together, they had four sons. Over the years, they spent their summers down the Cape, their springs and falls on the sidelines of their sons' sporting events, visiting friends in North Conway and their winters hunkered down, laughing in their Willow St. home.
John was extremely proud to be from Waltham, and one of his greatest joys was serving his city. In 1978 he was elected the city's Councilor at Large, and he served in this role for 12 years. He also spent many years as the Superintendent of the Waltham Cemetery Department. After his retirement, John broadened his service by working for FEMA, then, in recent years, he found his way back to serving Waltham on the Historical Society and Survey and Planning Board.
All who knew John will undoubtedly remember him with a smile on his face. He loved sharing stories with his family and friends, and he especially loved making people laugh at The Chateau, his favorite place to frequent. John had a gift of remembering everyone he met, and he would always go out of his way to say hello to familiar faces, especially if it meant he could brighten their day with a punchline.
John will be greatly missed by his sons: John M Duffy, Jr. and his wife Kim of Pelham, NH, James H Duffy and his wife Donna of Mendon, MA, Stephen L Duffy and his wife Marianne of Waltham, MA, and Andrew P Duffy of Woburn, MA. He was also the beloved "Grampa" to his eight cherished grandchildren, Connor, Nolan, Lauren, Michael, William, Jack, Gina, and Fenton. John also leaves behind his siblings, Janet Maguire, Paul Duffy, and Alice Duffy; he was also the brother of the late Lieut. Lawrence R. "Larry" Duffy, US Army. His many nieces and nephews and his friends in Naples, FL., will also miss him dearly.
Funeral services and burial in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham are private. John's family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at a time and date to be announced in Saint Jude's Church, Waltham.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Waltham Centennial Scholarship Foundation, c/o Rockland Trust, 75 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020