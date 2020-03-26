|
|
John Michael Wemple
John Michael Wemple was born on December 28, 1934 to Jack and "Emmy" Wemple of De Pere, Wisconsin. He passed away March 15, 2020 at Avow Hospice with his family by his side.
John was a gifted athlete who played quarterback for the East De Pere Redbirds High School and at halftime played the trumpet in the school band, in his football uniform. A small school. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf, had a hole-in-one in 2010 at Vineyards Country Club, Naples, FL, where he had a home. A highlight of John's was that he enjoyed playing a golf twosome with Brett Favre at Oneida Golf Club, Green Bay, where he was a member for many years.
John attended the University of Wisconsin, and graduated from Ripon College, Ripon, Wisconsin. He enrolled in ROTC and was a first Lieutenant in the Army from 1957 to 1959. He proceeded to take post graduate courses at Marquette University, but his studies were interrupted when he married his love, Mary Jo (Joey) Roy on April 30, 1960.
He started his career in Chicago in advertising transferring to New York City to be employed by McGraw Hill, while residing in Westport, CT.
John was a caring and loving father to his two sons, Michael and Mark. John was a cub scout leader for his son, Michael's troop. He served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay for many years.
In 1973, he returned to Green Bay to join his father's industrial advertising business, Jack C. Wemple Advertising, Inc. In 1984 he purchased the publication, Green Bay Packers Yearbook, to add to his work load. Later giving up the advertising company to concentrate on the Yearbook exclusively. He published the yearbook from 1984 through 2002. John loved the Packers and followed them closely.
He is predeceased by his parents, Jack and Mary Tauber Wemple, his in-laws, Robert and Mildred Roy and an infant son. His sister Mary Coe Troup and his brother-in-law Dr. Charles W. Troup, and brother in-law James Oliver Roy.
His family lived for 31 years in Allouez in the first home where Vince Lombardi resided when he came to coach for the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife, Joey, sons Michael and Mark, sister-in-law Alta Sloan, brothers-in-law Robert Roy and John Paul Roy and nieces and nephews.
A private funeral mass was held at St. Williams Church, Naples, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020