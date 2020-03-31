Resources
John "Kirby" P. Jr.


1968 - 2019
John "Kirby" P. Jr. Obituary
John P. "Kirby" Jr.

Naples - April 8, 1968-November 25, 2019

John P. "Kirby" Jr. of Naples, Fl. passed away November 25, 2019 at Genesis Oakhurst Center in Ocala, Fl. unexpectedly due to an accident. John was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Ann Marie (Moller) Kirby and John P. Kirby. He graduated from San Luis Obispo High in San Luis Obispo, Ca. John served in the Air Force during Desert Storm. He graduated from S.W. Florida College and continued a career as a Surgical Technician.

He is preceded in death by his father John P. Kirby, Survived by his mother Ann Marie (Moller) Kirby of Ocala, Fl., sister Kimberly A. (Kirby) Bobovecz (William), and Nephew Matthew W. Bobovecz of Naples, Fl.

John "Kirby" traveled back and forth between Naples, Fl. and Cape Cod, Mass. to work seasonally in the service industry, working at The Dock, Naples, Fl. and The Lobster Pot in Provincetowm, Mass.

A Celebration of Life, will be held at a later date when Family and friends can once again gather together.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020
