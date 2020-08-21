John R DeFilippi MD FACA
Naples - Dr. DeFilippi 84,was born February 8, 1936 to Dr. Joseph and Carmella DeFilippi in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated college from Syracuse University and attended medical school at New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY. While in medical school he met his wife of 60 years, Pam DeFilippi (nee Mallen) who was working as a nurse at the time.
After a year of internship at Lenox Hill Hospital in NYC, he proudly served his country as a Captain in the USAF, stationed in Amarillo, TX.
He completed his residency in Urology at the Bronx VA, Bronx, NY. He then moved to Huntington, NY where he practiced Urology for over 30 years at Huntington Hospital. He was a well respected member of the medical community serving as president of the peer review committee for over 20 years. He loved to teach and was awarded "Attending of the Year" by the residents at Nassau County Medical Center in East Meadow, NY.
John loved to laugh. He had a quick wit and a joke for every occasion. He loved to play golf. He is a former member of Indian Hills Golf Club in Fort Salonga, NY. He and Pam have resided at The Wilderness Country Club in Naples, Fl for over 20 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dr. Joseph DeFilippi of Tenafly, NJ.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; his children Dr. Vincent DeFilippi of Aromas, CA and Donna DeFilippi of Smithtown, NY; his grandchildren Nicholas, Claudia and Frankie (Bluethgen); his sister Nancy Tate; his sister and brother-in-law Angela and Dr. Michael Errico; his sister-in-law Laraine DeFilippi; and his many nieces and nephews. He was incredibly loved and will be terribly missed.
Due to the current national healthcare crisis any memorials will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations in John's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html