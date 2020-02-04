Resources
John R. "Jack" Janick

John R. "Jack" Janick Obituary
John "Jack" R. Janick

Naples - Known to his friends as "Jack", John R. Janick, 91, of Naples, Florida, and formerly of Princeton, NJ, passed away on January 14, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1928 in Princeton Junction, N.J, and was the son of John Janick and Marie Russell Janick.

Jack started Craft Cleaners in Princeton Junction in 1956 and eventually opened plants in Princeton, Lawrenceville, and Hightstown. Serving as a member of the West Windsor school board, he was instrumental in the building of the Maurice Hawk Elementary School. He was a member of the West Windsor Lions Club and served as president in 1961 and 1962. He sponsored a West Windsor little league team, providing uniforms and financial support for many years.

He retired in 1983 and enjoyed sculpting, golf and sailing on his Cutter sloop with his wife Caroline.

In his last year, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Caroline of 66 years, daughter Daryl (Bruce) Kent, sons John (Lori) Janick, Jr, and Thomas D. Janick, and grandsons Kyle, Daniel, John R III, and Mathew. John was predeceased by his sisters Marjorie Janick, Phyllis Renk, and Mary Jane Sickel.

Donations can be made to the in memory of John R. Janick.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
