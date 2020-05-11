|
|
John R. Sheetz
Naples, Florida - John R Sheetz, 82, passed away May 1st after courageously battling various illnesses for several years. John was born on December 3rd, 1937 to Erma Blough and John R Sheetz Sr in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In 1955 John graduated from William Penn High School, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. John joined the Army in 1956. John served twenty-eight years in the Army where he received numerous awards, accommodations, metals and ribbons for his bravery and valor in combat. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War, was stationed in Korea on the DMZ, spent four years in Germany and lived in many other countries while serving in the Army. While serving in the Army John received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree. John retired from the US Army as a distinguished Sergeant Major in 1984.
John is survived by his wife Lori M Sheetz, brothers William and Robert Sheetz and sisters Linda (Sheetz) Brenize and Betty Lou (Sheetz) Rasberry. He is predeceased by his brothers Harve and Richard Sheetz. John is also survived by his daughter Debbie McCarty, son John Ross Sheetz and stepdaughter Ami Mendola. He is also survived by his grandchildren Christen Cleaver, David McCarty, Roxy and Leo Sheetz, step grandchildren, Mitchell Ian and Avery Mendola and his great-grandchildren, David Neal, Alexander Cleaver, Abagail and Meredith McCarty.
John and his wife Lori were avid travelers and enjoyed traveling together throughout the world. John lived his life to the fullest and will be remembered fondly and lovingly by his family and friends.
The family will hold a small private ceremony in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John's honor to Hospice or a .
Published in Naples Daily News from May 11 to May 17, 2020