|
|
John "Jack" Richard Anderson
Naples - John "Jack" Richard Anderson passed away on February 11, 2020 in Weston, FL after a long struggle recovering from heart surgery. Jack was born in Boston, MA on May 7, 1952, son of the late Roy Henry Anderson and Mildred Mary Anderson. Jack graduated from Matignon Catholic High School and went on to a career working for the USPS in Lexington, MA. Jack worked for USPS for over 30 years and retired to his "Paradise" in Naples, FL. Jack loved his dogs including retired greyhound racers he adopted. Jack was an avid Boston sports fan especially the New England Patriots. He also loved fishing and would frequently go on fishing trips with his best friends and he proudly displayed a very large barracuda in his house. Jack loved cars and worked as a chauffer for a limousine company. Jack truly loved living in Florida where he could enjoy being with his closest friends and family enjoying the Florida weather. He took a job at Hodges Funeral Home where he genuinely loved helping families through a grieving time. Jack loved and lived life to the fullest and brought happiness to all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Jack is survived by his three siblings, Bob, Bill, and Cheryl; nieces and nephews, Wendy, Rob, Kami, Scott, Jill, Peter, Christopher, and Gregory; and his extended family of dear friends.
A Celebration of Life for Jack will take place in both Naples, FL and in the Boston area. Services will be announced at a later date, please visit www.HodgesNaplesMG.com for updated service details.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's honor to The () or to the Veteran .
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020