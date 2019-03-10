Services
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
(239) 417-5000
John "Honey" Romano


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John "Honey" Romano Obituary
John "Honey" Romano

Isles of Capri, Naples, FL

John "Honey" Romano, 84 of Naples, died February 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, lived in U.S.R., Bergen County, NJ and moved to Florida in 1998. John was a Major League Baseball catcher for the Chicago White Sox(1958-590 and (1965-66) and played in the 1959 World Series. He was with the Cleveland

Indians (1960 - 64) and was a 4 time All Star Catcher. He played for the World Series Champion St. Louis Cardinals in 1967.His lifetime batting average was .255 with 129 home runs and 417 RBI's. John is survived by his wife, Irene, three sons, John Richard (Lisa) of Sparta, NJ, Allen (Ruth) of Holmdel, NJ, and Robert (Katherine) of

Cranberry Township, PA. He is also survived by six grandsons and one granddaughter. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in John's memory may be made to the Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's at the Marco Island YMCA. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
