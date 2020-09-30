John Steven Callahan
John Steven Callahan, known with utmost love as "Steve", ended his five-year battle with multiple myeloma on September 27, 2020. He valiantly fought and endured excruciating and unimaginable pain for the sakes of his beloved wife and sons.
Steve was born in New Orleans, LA and raised in Clinton, MS. He had resided in Naples, FL for the past 12 years and retired as a business owner. He was known as one of the best dental lab technicians in the country and he was certified in two fields. He attended Pensacola Junior College and the University of Alabama, graduating as class valedictorian. He was a master craftsman, a serious weightlifter, an ardent scuba diver and an avid fisherman who excelled at everything he attempted including his passion for drumming. He was a loving husband and father who had a passion for animals and nature. He walked through life with wistful grace in his step, a twinkling gleam in his eye and a mischievous grin on his face. Everyone who met and knew Steve, loved him. He is adored and missed beyond measure. Although he was abandoned by his colleagues and the family into which he was born, he still had the love and emotional support of his close friends, wife, sons and the Blount/Rogers families.
He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne R. Callahan; loving sons, Aidan P. Callahan and P. James Callahan; mother, Marianne Callahan; sister-in-law, Terri R. (Dan) Blount of Brandon, MS; brother-in-law, James W. (Sharon) Rogers of Clinton, MS; sister-in-law, Dianna R. Hamilton of Brandon. MS and brother-in-law, Thomas A. Rogers, Jr. of Savannah, GA. He is also survived by his nephew, Grayson R. Blount and niece, Madison R. Rogers of Brandon, MS and last but not least his adoring dogs. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Fletcher Callahan; sister, Kathryn Bonner and grandmother Verma Lair.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, Moffitt Cancer Center, and Avow Hospice.
