John Trueman Groel, MD
Naples - John Trueman Groel, MD,94, formerly of Madison, NJ, died June 13, 2019. Born to John and Helen Groel, he grew up in Maplewood, NJ. He attended Lafayette College and graduated from Yale University School of Medicine. He was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) and Nu Sigma Nu fraternities.
Enlisting in January 1943, he served as a B-17 aerial navigator, and was honorably discharged in October 1945. He subsequently enjoyed a 35-year career in medical (new drug) research as a key member of the Division of Medical Affairs, E.R. Squibb & sons (now Bristol-Myers Squibb). John belonged to numerous medical and other scientific societies and authored a score of medical research papers.
An enthusiastic golfer for more than 70 years, John was formerly a member of Maplewood (NJ) Country Club where he was a two-time junior champion, and subsequently a member of Baltusrol Golf Club (Springfield, NJ) and Wyndemere Country Club (Naples,FL).
Predeceased by his first wife, Nancy (Thompson), he is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn; sister, Betty Rathgeber; niece, Sally Swan; nephew, Gregory Swan (wife Deborah); grand-niece, Sara MacWelch( husband, Patrick) and their children, Makayla and Colby; and grand-nephew, Michael (wife Letisha) and their children, Anna Mildred and Isabel Grace.
A private service will be held in Naples, with cremation entrusted to the Neptune Society. Charitable contributions may be made to , 333 Seventh Ave.,NY,NY 10001.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 18, 2019