John Virgin
Naples - JOHN WILSON VIRGIN, 72 Of Naples, Florida passed away on November 22, 2020 in Naples, Florida.
In lieu of funeral services there will be a celebration of life at 900 6th St SE, Naples, FL 34117, from 3 PM to 9 PM.
John was born in Cairo, Illinois to Franklin and Esta Virgin on July 27, 1948. John is survived by his wife, Lisa, his sister Ellen, 4 Children John Jr, Tim, Tammy, and Forest; 10 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father- Franklin, Mother- Esta, Brother- Henry, Brother- Charlie, and his first wife Norma.
Memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Pancan.org
, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, 877-573-9971.