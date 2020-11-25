1/1
John Virgin
John Virgin

Naples - JOHN WILSON VIRGIN, 72 Of Naples, Florida passed away on November 22, 2020 in Naples, Florida.

In lieu of funeral services there will be a celebration of life at 900 6th St SE, Naples, FL 34117, from 3 PM to 9 PM.

John was born in Cairo, Illinois to Franklin and Esta Virgin on July 27, 1948. John is survived by his wife, Lisa, his sister Ellen, 4 Children John Jr, Tim, Tammy, and Forest; 10 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father- Franklin, Mother- Esta, Brother- Henry, Brother- Charlie, and his first wife Norma.

Memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Pancan.org, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, 877-573-9971.






Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

