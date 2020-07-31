John W. Fasching



Naples - John W. Fasching passed away peacefully on his 65th Birthday July 24, 2020



He was a long time worker for Publix. He was a Seafood Manager for 23 years.



John also worked part time for Naples Daily News as a delivery person for over 30 years. He was only retired from the paper for 2 months.



He really enjoyed Delivering the paper and talking to his customers.



John is survived by his loving wife Ann of 37 years. John is a beloved father to his daughter Samantha and a Wonderful Papa to his granddaughter Samara.



John's kind hearted soul will be missed very much.









