John W. "Jackie" Poklemba, Jr.
Naples - John W. "Jackie" Poklemba, Jr. 50, of Naples, FL died Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. A lifelong resident of Florida, he was born on September 10, 1970 in Naples, FL a son of the late John W. "Jack" Poklemba, Sr. and Maria Yrene (Martinez) Poklemba.
He attended the University of Florida and worked for his father in the produce business for over 20 years. He settled in Pompano Beach where he lived for 18 years and worked for Relli Industries in their shipping, receiving and inventory department. He moved back to Naples in May of 2019.
He is survived by his loving mother, Yrene Poklemba; two sisters, Jennifer A. Arellano and her husband, Espirion of Naples, FL and Aurora M. Salinas and her husband, Juan of Boca Raton, FL; his aunt, Elizabeth Gonzalez (the late Maximino) of Estero, FL and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Destiny Church 6455 Hidden Oaks Lane, Naples, FL with Pastor Greg Ball, officiating.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jackie be made to Destiny Church.
