|
|
John "Jack" Warren Lawrence
Richland, MI
John ("Jack") Warren
Lawrence, 90, died peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, surrounded by family. Jack leaves his wife of 62 years, Joanne (McDonald) Lawrence; his daughters, Joni (Tim)
Knapper and Jane (Joe)
Brogger; and his sons, John (Kelly) Lawrence Jr. and Jeff (Amanda) Lawrence.
Born and raised in Kalamazoo, the son of William and
Borgia Lawrence, Jack
graduated from St. Augustine High School (1945) and received degrees from Western
Michigan University (BS 1949) and The University of Michigan (MBA 1950). Jack then graduated from the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. He served as Operations and CIC Officer aboard USS RAYMOND, DE 341 in the Atlantic Fleet from 1952 to 1955.
Jack was a lifelong resident of the Kalamazoo area,
spending most of his life on Gull Lake, where he mastered his love of sailing as a member of the Gull Lake Yacht Club since 1943 and was an active parishioner at St. Ann Catholic Church. Jack and Joanne also enjoyed many winters in Naples, FL where Jack was a member of the choir at St. John the Evangelist Church.
A serial entrepreneur, Jack built and owned many
businesses. He was CEO of Illinois Envelope from 1958 to 1985. He was a co-founder of Channel 41 Inc. (WOTV) of Battle Creek, MI and served as its Chairman from 1972 to 2002. He was also the founder and Chairman of Lawrence Productions based in Galesburg and Grand Rapids, MI. One of Jack's favorite business endeavors was serving in an active management role with Superior Pine Products Company, a business co-founded by his father, serving as its Secretary-Treasurer from 1967 to 1993 and then its
Chairman until 2005. Jack also served on the Boards of Directors of American National Bank, Old Kent Bank – Southwest, and Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan.
In addition to being a wonderful father, grandfather and businessman, Jack loved serving his community through many volunteer and philanthropic efforts. Jack served on the Boards of Directors/Trustees of Borgess Medical Center and related organizations (Chair), United Way of Greater Kalamazoo (Vice Chair), United Way of Michigan, Starr Commonwealth Schools, Western Michigan University Foundation, Nazareth College (Chair), Barbour Hall Foundation, Catholic Social Services, Constance Brown Hearing and Speech Center, Kalamazoo Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, Gull Lake Community Schools Foundation, Gull Lake Country Club, and others.
Jack received a Citizen Leadership Award from the Greater Michigan Foundation in 1993; a Kiwanis Club Volunteer Award in 1986; an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters from Nazareth College in 1990; and the Starr Lifetime Achievement Award for Volunteer Activities in 2003.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, William (Dori) Lawrence, Jr. Jack is survived by his wife,
children, brother-in-law, Dr. Richard (Bev)
McDonald; 11 grandchildren: Stephanie (David) Adams, Betsy
Knapper, Sara Knapper, John Brogger, Bill Brogger, Jennifer
Brogger, Molly Lawrence, Rob Lawrence, Abby Lawrence, Jack
Lawrence and Will Lawrence; 3 great grandchildren: Emma, Nora and Leia Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
Visit with family and friends while sharing food and drinks on Wednesday (Feb. 6, 2019) from 4 PM – 7 PM at Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI (269) 375-2900. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday at St. Ann Catholic Church, 12648 E D Avenue, Augusta, MI. A luncheon will follow the mass in the church hall. Memorial donations may be made to the
Borgess Foundation, Senior Services of Southwest
Michigan, or the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph (Nazareth, MI). Visit Jack's personal webpage at www.BetzlerFuneralHome.com, where you can archive a
favorite memory or photo of him and sign his online guestbook before coming to the funeral home.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019