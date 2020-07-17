John William "Jake" O'Donnell



Naples - John William "Jake" O'Donnell passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren at his summer home in West Dennis, MA. Son of the late Edward Patrick O'Donnell and Frances A. O'Donnell, Jake was born in Springfield, MA on December 19, 1933. He was predeceased by his sisters Barbara, Audrey and Joanne. Jake was a graduate of Cathedral High School and American International College (AIC) in Springfield, MA. Following graduation from AIC, he entered the Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Bliss, TX. During his time in the service, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Shea on September 14, 1957. They enjoyed 63 years together. After serving in the Army, he joined Milton Bradley Company. Jake rose to the positions of President of Milton Bradley Games Division, Executive Vice President of Milton Bradley Company and served as a Company Board Member. Jake retired as President of Milton Bradley Company shortly after it was acquired by Hasbro in 1984. Jake served on several company boards in the Springfield area, was a former Trustee of AIC and graduated from Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program in 1977. During his career and upon his retirement, Jake was active in the city of Springfield. He served in leadership positions with many organizations, including the United Way, Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic/Peach Basket Festival and the Division II Final Four Basketball Tournament. He was an enormous advocate of education and was an active supporter of The Founders Scholarship Fund Of Pelican Bay (Naples, FL), providing financial assistance to young adults pursuing post high school education and training. Jake was an avid sports fan and an excellent athlete. He was named to AIC's all-time basketball "Dream Team" and was a Charter Member of the AIC Athletic Hall of Fame. He played racquetball and tennis for many years and picked up golf upon his retirement. Those who knew Jake "The Snake" recognized his competitive spirit and his joy in having family and friends close by. He loved to spend summers in West Dennis at "Nancy's Nest", playing golf, leading pitch games and celebrating July 4th with the Brennan family and other close friends. He enjoyed travelling with his wife and children for milestone birthday vacations, especially to his favorite island of Bermuda. Jake is survived by his wife Nancy Shea O'Donnell, his daughter Linda Caligari and her









