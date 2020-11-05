Jon Michael Dysert



December 3, 1947 - October 17, 2020



Jon Michael Dysert passed away suddenly on October 17, 2020. He had been living in Knoxville, Tennessee with his son since 2016. He was living in his idea of heaven- a small cabin in the woods that his son had built for him. And this is where he took his last breath. There is nowhere else on earth that he would have rather been in his final days.



Jon was born in Kenton, OH to Dallas and Betty (McKirahan) Wilkerson. Jon was adopted by Betty's second husband, Bob Dysert, when he was eight-years old. Betty became a widow with four small children in 1957. She moved the family to Naples in 1960 to join Jon's grandparents, Ralph and Aileen McKirahan. He married Laura Jean Harper on January 3, 1966. Their daughter, Robin, was born in 1969. Jon spent 3 years in the Army, stationed in Korea. Jeannie was a gypsy at heart and not long after he returned from his time in the service she left Robin with him to raise on his own. Jon was grateful to the many friends and family that helped him take care of his young daughter. He was especially close to Robin's grandparents, John and Sue Batson. He first started driving a cab for his father-in-law in the early 1970s. Eventually he was the owner/operator of City Cab and Checker Cab. He brought the first real Checker Cabs to Naples in 1978.



In 1980, he married Sherri Lyon and they had a son, Jon Jacob Dysert, in 1982. After their marriage ended, Sherri relocated to Tucson, Arizona. Jon spent several years driving back and forth between Arizona and Naples in order to stay connected to his son and Sherri's other son, Jody Nicks. Eventually, both boys would move back to Naples to be with Jon permanently. Jon had a second career as a tile-setter and he was proud to teach this trade to both of his sons. Jon always made sure that his kids knew that he loved them and did everything in his power to stay connected to them.



Jon is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Dysert, and his first wife Jean. He is survived by his daughter Robin (Randy) Wright of Naples, son Jon (Caroline) Dysert and bonus-son Jody (Gena) Nicks of Knoxville in addition to his former wife, Sherri. He leaves behind seven grandchildren; Jaclyn, Felicia and Justin Calloway, Ronan and Ryder Dysert, and Rebecca and Kayla Arreola and one great-grandchild; Aramis Duron. He is also survived by two sisters; Susie (Keith) Knapp and Cathy Snow; and one brother, Bill (Kelly) Keeling.



There was nothing conventional about Jon! He was funny and smart, but could also be called crazy and reckless at times. He loved crossword puzzles and baja-riding in the woods. He lived life on his own terms. He didn't know a stranger and had so many friends from his sixty-plus years living in Naples. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, and the straw hats that he always wore earning him the nickname Panama. But most of all, Jon will be remembered as a loving father and the coolest Papa! There was no one like him.



Cremation services provided by Atchley Funeral Home in Seymour, TN. There will be a Celebration of Jon's life on November 28th at 2:00 pm. The address is 4105 2nd Avenue NE, Naples, FL 34120. For info call 239-272-3865. The gathering will be outside and socially distanced. Please bring a mask. The family would love to visit with anyone who loved Jon.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store