Jonathan Luke Treadway
Naples - Jonathan Luke Treadway, 42, of Naples, Florida, passed away on August 17, 2020. He was born to parents John Lowell Treadway and Arline B. Treadway, on 04-29-1978 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jonathan graduated from Schaumburg High School in 1996. He studied at Full Sail University in Orlando , Florida and Unity Gain Recording Studio in Fort Myers, Florida. JonLuke's passion was music and art. He is best known for his work climbing high into the sky as a Rigger and stagehand in the entertainment and art industry.
He enjoyed his Family, his Friends, and Music. He also loved Jesus and Republican politics. To truly honor his memory, JonLuke would say, "Vote for Trump!"
He also loved the Grateful Dead and was Uncle JonLuke to many of his friends' children. His motto was simple, "I live to have fun because isn't fun the best thing to have?"
Jonathan is survived by his father John Lowell Treadway, Mother, Arline B. Treadway, Sister, Sasha Anne Treadway, Aunt, Tammy Shimp, and cousins, John Volenec, Peter Shimp, and Jaqueline Shimp, plus many friends around the world.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, October 18 from 1-3 PM Eastern at the Naples Woman's Club, 570 Park Street, Naples, FL 34102 and can be attended in person or virtually. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/386165742549461
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KidsServe at KidsServe.com
or via Paypal.Me/KidsServe to help his family during this challenging time.
To share condolences online, visit JonLuke's obituary on BeyondTheDash.com
.