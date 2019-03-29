Services
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:30 PM
Moorings Presbyterian Church
791 Harbour Drive
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Foss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Scarfe Marshall Foss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jonathan Scarfe Marshall Foss Obituary
Jonathan Scarfe Marshall Foss

NAPLES, FL

Jonathan Scarfe Marshall Foss, 68, formerly of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, passed away peacefully at his home on March 26, 2019.

Jonathan is survived by his wife,

Margaret Foss, and his brothers,

Gordon Foss (Pat) and Chris Foss (Lauri), as well as his nephews, David and Steven, and his nieces, Andrea, Jamie and Kelly, and five great

nephews and great nieces.

A memorial service in celebration of Jon's life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 3:30 pm, at the Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples, Florida 34103.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jon's memory to: Brooke's Legacy Animal Rescue, PO Box 990255, Naples, FL 34116 or www.brookeslegacyanimalrescue.org. to donate on line.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now