Jonathan Scarfe Marshall Foss
NAPLES, FL
Jonathan Scarfe Marshall Foss, 68, formerly of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, passed away peacefully at his home on March 26, 2019.
Jonathan is survived by his wife,
Margaret Foss, and his brothers,
Gordon Foss (Pat) and Chris Foss (Lauri), as well as his nephews, David and Steven, and his nieces, Andrea, Jamie and Kelly, and five great
nephews and great nieces.
A memorial service in celebration of Jon's life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 3:30 pm, at the Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples, Florida 34103.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jon's memory to: Brooke's Legacy Animal Rescue, PO Box 990255, Naples, FL 34116 or www.brookeslegacyanimalrescue.org. to donate on line.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019