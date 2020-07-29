Jonathan W. Oxx
Naples - Jonathan W. Oxx, 68, of Naples, FL left behind his wife of 44 years on July 24, 2020 to help remodel the pearly gates of Heaven.
Jon was born in Kearny, NJ to Joseph and Florence (Murphy) Oxx. He was the youngest of their four sons. Throughout his life, Jon developed a passion for automobiles, machinery, and woodworking. In 1968 he turned his automobile passion into a career, and although mostly self-taught, he honed his skills at the General Motors Automotive Training Program. After enlisting in the United States Army in 1971 during the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country on several US military bases before being deployed to Germany. He was honorably discharged in February 1977. Ultimately, Jon became a self-employed business owner who was successful in multiple endeavors in both NJ and FL. There was no machine he could not fix or a building project that he would not tackle. No matter where he went if something looked amiss or awry, he needed to fix it. Heaven's gates will never lack for maintenance.
Jon was loved by his children and grandchildren, including his daughter Deirdre (Oxx) Vento, her husband Aaron and their three children, Jack, Sophia and Aidan, his daughter Sheila Oxx, his son, Ryan Oxx and daughter, Michaela (Oxx) Fitzpatrick and husband Jonathan along with their 4 children, Shea, Declan, Kieran and Jameson. He will also be missed by his mother in law, Valerie Feeney and his numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their children. During his illness he was comforted by the many hours he spent with his four legged grandson, Jameson doggy.
His life will be celebrated at a Memorial Mass on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 10:00 am. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend at https://saintjohntheevangelist.com/events/online-funeral-mass
. Donations may be made in Jon's name to www.savethechildren.org
.