Jose Antonio Santos-Rolon
Naples - Jose Antonio Santos-Rolon, 86 years old, passed away in Naples, FL on February 3, 2020. Jose was a faithful Christian and a loving and protective husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and trusted family member to all who considered him Papi. He was born in Cidra, Puerto Rico in 1933 and was married to the love of his life, Carmen L. Santos for 64 years. Jose was a devoted Catholic and a parishioner of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Jose proudly served his country as a United States Army Veteran who fought in the Korean War where he was a Congressional Gold Metal Recipient, and was awarded three bronze star medals as well as other service medals. After serving in the military, he was employed at The Federal Building in Buffalo, N.Y. where he worked in building maintenance. Jose retired to his beloved Puerto Rico but then relocated to Naples, FL to be closer to his children and family. He enjoyed building things, listening to music, playing cards, singing, dancing, and above all else, he loved making others laugh and spending time with his family. Jose's most important aspect in his life was to protect and care for his family, country, community, and friends. His motto was "Pray to God to make anything possible and cherish your family always!" Jose is survived by his wife, Carmen L. Santos; five children, Osvardo (Marcia) Santos, Sandra (Richard) Slicko, Luz Elena (Boyd) Underwood, Nelida (Michael) Carufe, and Jose Santos Jr; and nine grandchildren, Maria (Michael) Vitagliano, Jennifer (Joseph) D'Aguilar, Michael (Whitney) Carufe III, AnnaMaria (Kyle) Ingram, Angelica (Christopher) Worden, Amanda (Stephen) LaLoggia, Alyssa Slicko, Boyd (Tara) Underwood Jr., and Remy Santos. His three grandchildren in heaven, Phil Santos, and Marsha & Dean Calabrese preceded Jose in death. Services will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens (525 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108) on Saturday, February 8, 2020 with a Visitation from 11:00am-12:30pm and a Funeral Service to begin at 12:30pm with Burial to conclude.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020