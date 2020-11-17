Josef Leonz Kuhn
Naples - Josef (Joe) Kuhn, born 1926, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 11, 2020, at home in Moorings Park, Naples FL. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Susanne; his son Nicholas (Colleen) of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter Heidi (Steve) of Laguna Niguel, CA; his sister, Agnes of Wettingen, Switzerland, his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Matt), Josef, Andrew (Andrea), Claire Marie, Anna, Julia, Michael and great grandson, Henry.
Born in Wohlen, Argau, Switzerland, Joe was one of seven children in a farm family. After finishing an apprenticeship to become a Mechanic he continued on to get his Mechanical Engineering degree at Technikum University, Zurich. A visit to an uncle in Wisconsin led to a job with 3M. Fluent in French, German and English, he found his way to the international division and eventually was posted to 3M Australia, where he met Susanne. An illustrious career ensued with Managing Director jobs in Paris, Belgium, Japan; President of 3M Canada; VP of Europe, and finally returning to his first passion, Engineering in 1990 as Senior VP Global Manufacturing and Engineering.
Joe and Susanne kept a vacation home in the Swiss mountains and often skied there and all over the USA. Downhill skiing was a passion of his which he continued until he was 85, and shared with his children and grandchildren. An avid golfer, Joe was a member of the Golf Club of Crans Montana, Switzerland, the Minikahda Club Minneapolis, MN and the Pelican Bay Club, Naples, FL. He also enjoyed his bridge game with friends.
Joe was proud of his Swiss roots, but, even more, he loved the USA and everything it stood for. He became a keen supporter of Notre Dame after his two children and five of his grandchildren attended the university, and rarely missed watching an ND football game.
He was a gentle, kind and charming man who will be missed by all who knew him.
A funeral mass will be held at St. William Catholic Church, Naples, FL on November 28 at 11:00 AM. A live stream of the mass will be available at https://youtu.be/yq7iBFr3AcQ
also at the church website https://www.saintwilliam.org/
Memorial donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation of Florida, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.