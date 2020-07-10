Joseph Allen Richards



On June 30, 2020, Joseph Allen Richards (Joe) was relieved of his suffering from Alzheimer's disease, just shy of his 100th birthday. Many people around the world were privileged to know Joe as a kind, pragmatic, loving, intelligent, creative, resourceful, resilient, generous, honest, inquisitive, patriotic and loyal man, a true humanist.



Joe was born on July 30, 1920, in Sellersburg, IN, the first child of Col. Earl Joseph Richards and Eugenia L Coombs, growing up in Southern Indiana during the depression. As a child, Joe worked on his uncle's farm during vacations as a farm hand, where he learned to repair machinery. Joe always had a keen interest in automobiles, and helped at gas stations. While Joe was in high school, local companies recognized his special mechanical talents and offered him jobs and training, among them maintaining and repairing industrial refrigeration equipment.



Upon graduating from Silver Creek High School, Joe attended the National Youth Administration Vocational School for tool and dye making at night while serving an apprenticeship at the Jefferson Boat Company, where he was quickly promoted to first class machinist.



Even though he had deferred status because this was essential war work for the Navy, Joe volunteered to serve in the US Army Corps of Engineers in WWII. In 1943, he was transferred by troop ship to Calcutta, India, repairing and installing vital equipment on the new ship during the 36-day journey; a task he had volunteered for.



He served in the 691st Engineer Base Equipment Company in the CBI theater for three years, managing the Blue Earth Machine Shops which supplied the construction of the Burma Road with heavy equipment. His rank was Master Sergeant. While in India, he contracted many tropical diseases. Returning home very ill in 1946, Joe needed almost three years to recuperate fully. During this time Joe attended night classes at Indiana University South East, again worked at the Jefferson Boat Company, and established a volunteer fire department in his home town.



From 1950, Joe studied mechanical engineering on the GI bill on a year-round basis at Indiana Technical Institute, completing his BS in three years while teaching two large classes in mechanical training at the same institution. Following Joe's graduation, DuPont offered him a position in its pigments department. His talents were quickly recognized by DuPont. Joe invented new concepts in various DuPont divisions in Mexico, Europe, and facilities in many states, bringing plants to perform at capacity, while registering more than 40 patents for the company. His goal was always to safely increase production while improving employees' lives. Joe established the Concept of Predictive Maintenance which is still widely used in industry today. He also established engineering concepts for opening the world's largest ilmenite ore mine in the desert of Western Australia for titanium dioxide production; DuPont thanked him for the successful completion of this project with a first-class trip around the world with his wife Edna. For his contribution to international labor law, the international environment and social improvement, his Alma Mater, Indiana Technical Institute, awarded Joseph an honorary doctorate in mechanical engineering (DME) in 1999.



During his employment with DuPont in Delaware, Joe found time for his hobby and totally restored his beloved 1972 V12 Jaguar XKE. This car was exhibited around the country, earning Joe 47 trophies from the Jaguar Club of America. He later bought and refurbished a 700 series American-LaFrance fire truck pumper, earning 40 trophies from the American Automobile Club, including first place.



After 31 years with DuPont, Joe retired as Senior Research Engineer in 1984. He worked another six years as a consultant for DuPont, and moved to Naples, FL in 1991. There he found gratifying volunteer work at the Collier Automotive Museum, now The Revs Institute for Automotive Research, where he participated in the restoration of the oldest cars and race cars in the shop and as docent in the museum over a period of 15 years, spending in excess of 10,000 volunteer hours. He further applied his knowledge to improving the facilities of his Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Naples.



Joe enjoyed reading, listening to classical music, and attending lectures on many subjects. He was a lifelong learner as well as educator, having taught classes at the University of Delaware. Joe loved to travel - he circumnavigated the globe at least three times - and met his third wife, Helga, on a Caribbean Cruise in 2007. At Bentley Village, where Joe and Helga became residents in 2012, Joe was well known as a great dancer and terrific storyteller, relating many incidents of his long, productive life. He was a humble man, sharing his successes with those who worked with him; he was kind and caring, always willing to share whatever he had. His appealing personality made him popular wherever he went. He had lifelong friends and was always ready to offer a helping hand.



Joe was first married for almost 50 years to Edna Taylor, for whom he cared lovingly through her many years of ill health. Upon marrying his second wife, Louise Dold, Joe became an engaged stepfather to Louise's four adult children, and was a loving caregiver prior to Louise's death. Joseph was also predeceased by his sister, Margaret Richards Mullins, with whom he had a close relationship, and his beloved nephew, Walter Collet. Having no children of his own, Joe educated two nieces and guided them to successful careers.



After several years alone, Joe married Helga Baron, and the two spent almost 13 happy years together, traveling and dancing in a harmonious, loving relationship. Helga's children and their spouses felt fortunate to get to know this special man in their mother's life.



Joseph Richards is mourned by his loving wife Helga, his niece Eugenia (Gene Ann) Shawler, his six stepchildren and all the members of his blended family. All his life Joe was very disciplined, precise in his work, caring and kind, and will be sorely missed.



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in honor of Joseph Richards to Bentley Village Foundation, 701 Retreat Drive, Suite 400, Naples, FL 34110 or to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.



A virtual celebration of Joe's life on Zoom is scheduled for July 30, 2020, at 2 PM EDT. To participate, please send your name and e-mail address to JoeRichardslife@gmail.com and indicate if you would like to give a short tribute.









