|
|
Joseph Anthony Germana
Bonita Springs, FL
Joseph Anthony
Germana, 83, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Formerly of Mullica Hill, NJ, he had been a Bonita Springs resident for the last 24 years. He was born January 14, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Salvatore and Elizabeth (nee Severino) Germana.
Joseph was a self-employed commercial artist until he retired and moved to Bonita Springs, FL in 1995, where he enjoyed biking, gardening and painting landscapes of all kinds. He also loved watching our beautiful sunsets and walks on the beach. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Germana is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth A. "Betty" (nee Weber) Germana; his beloved children, Linda (Stephen) Falcone of Sequim, WA and Joseph (the late Elizabeth) Germana Jr. of Spring Hill, FL; and one cherished grandson, Timothy Falcone of Portland, OR.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial
contributions be made to Hope Hospice, 9740 HealthPark Cr., Ft. Myers, FL 33908, www.hopehospice.org.
Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019